Armenia Art Fair of Contemporary Art Kicks Off in Yerevan

Armenia Art Fair (AAF) brings together artists, gallerists and renowned international curators to Yerevan to start the week of showcasing contemporary art and artists from Armenia, the Caucasus and beyond.

Opening Gala will take place on May 27, 7 pm, at Yerevan Expo Center, 3 Hakob Hakobyan st. Media is welcome to cover the Opening Gala, the dynamic program of AAF 2022, unique art installations and art projects, discussions on art and the presentation of the first book on Armenia’s modern and contemporary art in English.

After more than a year, adapting to the new circumstances, Armenia Art Fair is back to life in 2022 and welcomes back prominent names from its past fairs, as well as showcases new entrants from the region. AAF is a unique venue for discovering contemporary art and artists from Armenia, the Caucasus and beyond, including MENA and Asia. It offers an affordable platform for established galleries and new entrants, creating an open and dynamic environment for collectors and the public to buy good quality art at reasonable price.





Ameriabank has joined Armenia Art Fair as General Partner, facilitating Armenian audience’s familiarization with works of contemporary art.

In 2022, AAF in partnership with Hong Kong’s Hanart TZ Gallery will present a highly anticipated show of Chinese Contemporary Artists.

This year’s Education and Culture Program gathered key specialists and influential figures to address important questions and trends for the region’s development in the global art world. The program is curated and chaired by Dr. Iain Robertson, a UK-based art expert and writer.

Within AAF’s Meet the Gallerists platform founders and directors of renowned international galleries will lead workshops on trends of contemporary art. Sundaram Tagore, an art historian, gallerist, and award-winning filmmaker, Chang Tsong-Zung, curator, art director of Hanart TZ Gallery and initiator of the “West Heavens” series of Indian-Chinese exchanges, Janet Rady, specialist in contemporary art, founder of Janet Rady Fine Art gallery in London and Dubai are among the workshop leaders.



AAF 2022 will also touch upon the Art and Technology topic to explore the contemporary practice at the crossroads of analog and digital, visual images, matter, sound and technology with focus on NFT and the digitalization of art.

Focus On format of AAF will discuss the “Cultural sustainability and the role of the non-profit sector in developing regional and national art worlds.” Jean Boghossian of the Boghossian Foundation in Belgium and Nazareth Karoyan, founder and director of the Institute for Contemporary Art in Yerevan will be the main speakers of the round-table discussion.

The book “A Pathway Through Modern and Contemporary Armenian Art” by Dr. Iain Robertson, with contribution by Nazareth Karoyan, published by “Armenia Art Fair” Art Foundation with support from the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, will be presented at AAF 2022.

2 partnered exhibitions will also be presented within Armenia Art Fair: Lebanese-Armenian painter and sculptor Raffi Yedalian’s “Asymmetrical Balance” at AGBU Armenia and Katharina Maderthaner’s “There is no place like home” at the Dalan Art Gallery.