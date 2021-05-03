Debate of Draft Law Postponed (video)
At May 3 sitting of the RA NA Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs moderated by Vladimir Vardanyan the package of the draft law on Making Amendments and Addenda to the Constitutional Law the RA Electoral Code and the enclosed presented draft laws authored by the RA NA My Step Faction was on the agenda.
The key rapporteur Hamazasp Danielyan proposed to postpone the debate of the draft law up to two months. One of the main reasons of the postponement is the fact that the agenda of the upcoming sitting is rather full, and the mentioned draft law needs to be separately debated. As Hamazasp Danielyan has presented, to realize some proposals in the joint opinion of the Venice Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR there is need for debates on the content.
According to the key speaker, the draft law will be debated at the beginning of the week. The Committee accepted the proposal.