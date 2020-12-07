A A
Armenian captives to not take part in march of Azerbaijani military parade (video)
There were materials in the Azerbaijani press that our captives from Armenia will march in the military parade in Azerbaijan.
Today, during the parliamentary hearings, Edmon Marukyan stated: "We applied to the President of the UN, the Red Cross, the Council of Europe, the Russian Federation. At this moment I can say that such a thing will not happen.
He also mentioned that they had applied to the Committee for the Prevention of Torture of the Council of Europe, demanded an unscheduled visit to Azerbaijani prisons on the issue of our prisoners of war, and discussions were underway.
Marukyan also stated that they see the need to create a parity commission to investigate what happened during the war.