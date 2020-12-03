Atmosphere created in Yerevan after 6 o'clock today is a real threat to the authorities - ARF Youth Union member (video)

ARF Youth Union member Kristine Vardanyan announced that dozens of protesters were brought to different police departments during this period,

She said that many streets in the capital were already closed from 6 o'clock ․ "The struggle continues, Nikol Pashinyan staying in his seat for more than a minute threatens the existence of all of us, the existence of our homeland, we will continue to fight with the same 'tools' to achieve Nikol Pashinyan's resignation."

According to Vardanyan, the atmosphere created in Yerevan today at 6 o'clock was a real threat to the authorities. "The government does not know the situation, what is happening today was proof of that."

The member of the Youth Union claims that Nikol Pashinyan will have no alternative but to leave. "As for the deputies of 'My Step' faction, we saw that a number of deputies left the faction or resigned their mandate."

Vardanyan added that they will not be limited to this, tomorrow they will carry out actions, but she did not elaborate.