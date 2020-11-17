Come to our Karabakh, dears - Rafik, who did not leave Karabakh (video)

89-years-old Rafik Harutyunyan was in Martakert during the hostilities. He did not leave the city, although the neighbors had left for Yerevan.

He lives alone, his wife died and the girls have gone to Russia as brides. He was not born in Martakert, his native village was occupied by Azerbaijan in the 1992 war.

He shows the destruction of the city, and also expresses confidence that the city will be restored. Although he is not sure that many will not want to live in Martakert anymore, when Azerbaijanis will be a few kilometers away.

Before saying goodbye, he said: "Come to our Karabakh, dears."

Details are in the video.