A A
Azerbaijani armed forces have launched an attack supported by tanks on the southern direction
A heroic episode.
On October 18, the Azerbaijani armed forces have launched an attack supported by tanks on the southern direction, employing 7 MBTs, including one T-90, as well as 5 armored personnel carriers.
The enemy was intent to apply a fire and psychological pressure on the personnel through a swift onslaught, in order to achieve a breakthrough in the important sector of the border.
Owing to the professional prowess, high morale and excellent synchronized action brought to bear by Colonels Stephan Gevorgyan and Stanislav Yeriomin, as well as a tank killer private Garik Araqelyan the attack was disrupted and the enemy was thrown back a few kilometers.