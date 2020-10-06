Court’s decision on request for interim measure lodged by Armenia against Turkey

On 4 October 2020 the European Court of Human Rights received a request for an interim measure, lodged by Armenia against Turkey, concerning the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The request was registered under the application number 43517/20, Armenia v. Turkey, and examined by a Chamber of seven judges on 6 October 2020.

The Court notes that on 29 September 2020 it called upon both Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from taking any measures, in particular military actions, which might entail breaches of the Convention rights of the civilian population, including putting their life and health at risk. It also called upon both parties to comply with their engagements under the Convention, notably in respect of Article 2 (right to life) and Article 3 (prohibition of torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment) of the Convention (link to the press release).



Taking account of the escalation of the conflict, the Court has decided to apply Rule 391 of the Rules of Court (interim measures) again. It now calls on all States directly or indirectly involved in the conflict, including Turkey, to refrain from actions that contribute to breaches of the Convention rights of civilians, and to respect their obligations under the Convention.

Under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court, the Court may indicate interim measures to any State Party to the European Convention on Human Rights. Interim measures are urgent measures which, according to the Court’s well-established practice, apply only where there is an imminent risk of irreparable harm. For further information, see the factsheet on interim measures.