And all these factors clearly demonstrate a policy by Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing and terror-inspiring means against the Armenian civilian population

Azerbaijan is preparing ground for provocation

This is another result of yet another desperate claim of the Azerbaijani side

Losses of Azerbaijan as of October 4

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: ICRC condemns attacks causing civilian deaths and injuries

If the international community does not react to all this adequately, they should be ready to wait for Turkey near Vienna - Nikol Pashinyan

More persistent battles are taking place in the north-south directions - Defense Army

Russia calls for immediate ceasefire in Karabakh

Armenian community of San Francisco stage rally and candlelight vigil

Defense Army will not target the adversary military facilities located in Talyshstan and Lezgistan - Artsakh President

BBC makes report on current situation in Stepanakert

Civilians killed by Azeri bombardments of Stepanakert city and Shushi

Gold medals to be awarded to schools of heroes

LIVE. Action in France in defense of Artsakh

Arayik Harutyunyan instructs to cease fire in Ganja to avoid innocent victims

Armenian FM holds phone talk with Josep Borrell

3 enemy planes and 2 tanks hit by Defense Army

Member of Gyumri's "Shirak" FC's dies on front line

Targeting of civilian population of Artsakh is a gross violation of international law - Armenia’s Foreign Ministry

Stepanakert being hit by air strikes

Targeting of key civilian infrastructures by Azerbaijan is a war crime, says Artsakh Ombudsman

The losses of the Azerbaijani side as of 10 pm

At 8:26pm, Azerbaijan’s Armed Forced fired a rocket at Stepanakert.

Georgian President says ready to provide platform to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders for negotiations

Georgia suspends military cargo transit to Armenia and Azerbaijan via its territory

Azeri strikes at specific civilian infrastructures threaten environmental disaster

Fierce battles underway in northern and southern directions of Artsakh border

A segment from PM Nikol Pashinyan's interview to France 24

2 enemy planes hit on front line of Defense Army