This is another result of yet another desperate claim of the Azerbaijani side
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia officially refutes that the statements from Azerbaijani leadership claiming that an attack was allegedly carried out from the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the direction of Mingechaur as another falsification.
No artillery has been fired from the Republic of Armenia to Azerbaijan.
