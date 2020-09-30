Three Civilians Killed in Martakert Following an Azerbaijani Air Strike. Human Rights Defender
On September 30 the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh was informed that 3 civilians - 2 women and a man- had been killed and one wounded as a result of Azerbaijani air strike on the civilian facilities of the city of Martakert. The personal information of the injured is being clarified.
The Ombudsman expresses condolences to the families of the victims and strongly condemns the deliberate and continued targeting of civilian population and facilities that leads to major loss of life and property.
The Ombudsman states that Azerbaijan is grossly violating the norms of the International Humanitarian Law by shelling civilian settlements intentionally and in a non-discriminatory manner.
The Ombudsman calls upon the international community and human rights organizations to give due assessment to the actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces and to make full use of its toolbox to prevent wide-scale and atrocious violations of the rights of the population of the Republic of Artsakh.