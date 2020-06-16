A A
It becomes mandatory to have an identity document and wear a mask when leaving the house - Nikol Pashinyan (video)
When imposing an administrative fine for not wearing a mask, the police had difficulty because many people did not have documents with them.
Therefore, from tomorrow onwards, when leaving the house it is mandatory to have an identity document. The Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed about this, informing that not having a document will also be considered an administrative violation.