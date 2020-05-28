Open news feed Close news feed
Երկնաքարի անկումը Հրազդան-Հանքավան հատվածում (video)

Երեկվա խոշոր երկնաքարի անկումը Հրազդան-Հանքավան հատվածում։
Տեսանյութը՝ Արման Աբրահամյանի

Armenian / Russian