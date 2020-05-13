Spanish footballers refused to train and demand salaries

The players of the "Elche" club playing in the 2nd league of Spain did not attend the first training of the team after the break announced in the championship due to the coronavirus.

According to local media, according to the schedule provided by the Spanish Football Federation, the players of "Elche" were to arrive at the local stadium at 8 am today to undergo a medical examination and train in an individual training camp. However, the players refused to take part in the training session after passing the coronavirus test.

According to the source, the players demanded the restoration of their salaries, which the club had reduced by 30% during the quarantine of the coronavirus pandemic. They have stated that they will not return to training until the club meets their requirements.