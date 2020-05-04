A A
New online cycling race to start today (video)
The online multi-day cycling tour "Tour for All" will start today. This was reported by Eurosport, which will broadcast the virtual race live.
Professional cyclists from 19 men's and women's clubs will take part in the competition. Cyclists who take the first 25 places will receive rating points.
The minimum duration of each phase will be 1 hour and 15 minutes. The first round will take place in a lowland area.
The organizers have planned 5 rounds. The last one will take place on May 8 and will end with a royal race at an altitude of 1710 m.
It should be noted that the "Ciro d'Italia" online cycling race is currently being held, in which 6 men's and women's teams are participating.