Maria Sharapova violates quarantine rules
Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova has violated the quarantine rules announced for the coronavirus pandemic.
Photographs have captured moments where the famous athlete is relaxing on the balcony of one of the private homes of Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Alexander Gilkes. Moreover, it seems that the tennis player did not keep the required distance of 2m.
32-year-old tennis player Maria Sharapova and 41-year-old British millionaire Alexander Gilkes have been dating since 2018. In February of this year, the Russian tennis player announced the end of her career.