Armenia ranks 61st out of 180 countries. The report of "Jounalists Without Borders" organization's on "Freedom of Media in the World 2020" has been published.
For the fourth year in a row, Norway continues to lead the scale of press freedom followed by Finland. Denmark is in third place and Sweden is in fourth place.
According to the report, the number of media outlets in Armenia has increased, but after the Velvet Revolution, the government has not yet managed to reduce the polarization of the press.
The editorial policy of TV channels is in the interests of their owners. Journalistic independence and transparency in the press are still far from being a reality.