Unique wedding of Olympic champion

Femke Heemsker, the Olympic swimmer from Netherlands and her partner Gvido Frakers had a wedding and registered their marriage. But the wedding took place in unusual conditions.

Femke's partner now lives in California, the USA. Because of Coronavirus the USA has cancelled all the flights to Europe, that's why they met in Vancouver, Canada to fly to US. But, because of the quarantine the American borderguards didn't let them in. Gvido suggested her to get married just there, to become officially registered couple in order to pass the border without any problem. Luckily, there was a cafe across the street, where the couple got married. The champion wore a sportswear and her partner had a usual sweater. After getting the document of their registered marriage they successfully passed the American border and they will spend their honeymoon in California