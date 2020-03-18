A A
Sampdoria football club players provide financial support to polyclinic
Players of Sampdoria Italian football club, who have recently tested for coronavirus, have financially supported the medical center that conducted the study. Sampdoria football club announces that at this difficult times for their whole country, the club considers that it is its duty to help people who are fighting against coronavirus. That is why the core team, the coaches and the doctors have raised money and transferred it to the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, where there is really an emergency situation.
They also add that it is still far away to celebrate the victory over the virus.
To note, 7 players of Sampdoria have tested positively for coronavirus and all players are currently in self-isolation.