Several airlines cancel number of flights to and from Republic of Armenia

With the establishment of the emergency state several airlines have decided to temporarily cancel some of their flights to or from the Republic of Armenia. Here is the list of cancelled flights.

•Armenia Airways Airlines flights from Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran including flights up to March 31, also scheduled flights for Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from April 1 to April 30

• Yerevan-Anapa-Yerevan flights operated by Armenia Airways Airlines on March 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30, as well as scheduled flights on Mondays and Thursdays, from April 2 to April 13

• Flights operated by Ryanair Airlines from RA to Rome and Milan in Italy and back from March 14 to April 8

• On March 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 Tbilisi-Yerevan-Moscow / Vnukovo / -Yerevan-Tbilisi Aviation Company Armenia flights and April 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 flights (except for March 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 1,2,3,4,5 flights)

• Yerevan-Lyon-Yerevan Aviation Company Armenia flights on March 23, 30, April 2, 6, 9, 13, Yerevan-Tel Aviv-Yerevan flights on March 26, 29 and April 2, 5, 16, 28

• March 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28 and 31 Doha-Yerevan-Doha flights operated by Qatar Airways

• March 18, 19, from March 31 to April 5 and April 14 Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flights operated by Belavia Airlines

• Ural Airlines’ Yekaterinburg-Yerevan-Yekaterinburg March 11, 18, 25, 29-31, April 2, 5-7, 9, 12-14, 16, 19-21, 23, 26-28; 30 flights, • March 12 Sharm El Sheikh-Yerevan-Sharm El Sheikh flight operated by Air Cairo Airlines, as well as all flights from March 19 to March 31

• March 17 to March 28 flights operated by Air Arabia Airlines (excluding March 18 and 20 flights) • All Warsaw-Yerevan-Warsaw flights operated by LOT Polish Airlines by March 28

• Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flights operated by Ukrainian International Airlines on March 17, 18, 19, 29, 30, 31 and April 1

• Beirut-Yerevan-Beirut flights of Middle East Airlines on March 21, 24

• Dubai-Yerevan-Dubai flights operated by Flydubai Airlines from March 18 to March 31, excluding March 23 and 30 flights

• Kiev-Yerevan-Kiev flights operated by Sky Up Airlines on March 20, 23, 27

• Austrian Airlines all regular flights including to Yerevan from March 18

• All Braseles Airlines flights from March 21 to April 19.

Given the congestion and the emergency, the Civil Aviation Committee will try to update the cancellation list as often as possible. At the same time, the Civil Aviation Committee urges to keep in touch with the airlines.