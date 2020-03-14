A A
Roma players train at home
La Rome continues to train, not in Trigoria but in home. Paulo Fonseca after the postponement of the Europa League match against Sevilla has in fact decided to grant players three days of stop to avoid moving to Trigoria during the Coronavirus emergency.
The trainings will be restarted on April 16. However, the team's trainers and dietician have developed special exercises and a special diet for home conditions.
Pellegrini and Veronica today devoted themselves to boxing, Spinazzola and Miriam to running and weights, as well as Dzeko and Amra.
Regarding Armenian national team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan, he is currently playing at a Roman club for a rental.