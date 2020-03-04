“Five-star care for quarantined citizens”: The international press is interested in the method of combating coronavirus in Armenia.
The world press has been stunned by the Armenian authorities’ methods of combating coronavirus. Armenpress reports that Russian and Turkish media called isolation of 32 Armenian citizens at Golden Palace Hotel of Tsaghkadzor “five-star care for quarantined”.
RT and NTV media reported that while dozens of people around the world, who are infected with coronavirus, are violated, the Armenian authorities have isolated 32 suspected citizens in a 5-star hotel. Media reports the hotel, where are 32 suspected coronaviruses, is 50km from Yerevan, 2100m above the sea level, has an Olympic swimming pool and even a casino.
Turkish NTV reports that RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has published a video from the Golden Palace Hotel of Tsaghkadzor, where people wearing special clothing distribute food to people isolated in luxury hotel rooms.
The first case of coronavirus infection in Armenia was confirmed in the early morning of March 1. The infected is a 29-year-old man who arrived in Armenia from Iran on February 28. On March 1, 32 people were isolated at the Golden Palace Hotel of Tsaghkadzor, who had contacted with the man on board.