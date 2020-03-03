Language classes not postponed
On March 1, classes at schools and universities were postponed for a week by the order of the Minister of Education and Science. Most of the educational and cultural institutions voluntarily decided to follow this order and gave their pupils a short vacation.
Have the classes also been interrupted at the language training centers?
The Alliance Française d'Arménie Language Center told A1+ that the classes were not delayed, they were still on a regular course, and the students are the ones who decide whether to come to the class or not.
At Le Mond center, the classes are hold on a regular base. Asked if they have any concerns about coronavirus or influenza, they say that sick people do not come to class, and generally they use all protective and disinfectant methods to avoid the virus in the center.
According to the ICLT International Center for Languages and Trainings, the largest language school in Armenia, they follow all instructions given by the Ministry of Health reffering to disinfecting the property, ventilating rooms, and maintaining hygiene rules. Only pre-school classes are stopped, and classes for other age groups continue.
Some groups have voluntarily stopped their studies at the Art House language center, but there are other groups that continue their studies.