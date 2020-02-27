An international dance championship will be held in Yerevan for the first time
On February 28-29, the Yerevan Open Sport-Dance Championship will be held for the first time. The president of the Pan-Armenian Dance and Sports Council, Mariana Mamyan announced today.
Representatives of 7 countries will take part in the championship. According to the president, this time the participants will compete in ball dances (in major tournaments they usually compete in Latin and ball dances). On February 28, juniors and youngsters will compete, and on February 29, adults will compete. The championship will take place at the Neptun Sports Complex in the South-Western district of Yerevan.
International referee Ilya Uvarov and double world and European triple champion Arsen Aghamalyan also participated in the press conference. The latter will perform demonstrative dances.
Let us add that last year a similar "Dances without Borders" tournament was held in Artsakh. Ilya Uvarov, who was the referee in those competitions, said that the competitions in Stepanakert were held in high quality, and he was pleasantly surprised.