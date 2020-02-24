Calendar. 24 February: It’s impossible to reveal March 1 tragic events. Aghvan Hovsepyan (video)

On February 24, 1998, Vahan Hovhannisyan promises to oppose Robert Kocharyan also, who has just been released from prison, if he has been acting under the current constitution. According to him, the events happened during 70 years in Soviet are nothing compared with the events of the last 10 years.

The representative of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Russia-Belarus is in Armenia these days in 1998, which finds Armenia as a member in that Union. Oleg Rumyantsev explains that union of Russia-Belarus-Armenia is possible, because these nations have a lot in common.

On February 24, 1999, the Communists are the most active customers at the exhibition of the 50 years of forgotten paintings at the Painter’s House. But the paintings in this exhibition are also sold, for example, the famous paintings of Martiros Saryan. The Artist’s Union sells these paintings because they are not living their good days.

On February 24, 2000, one of the topics of the Parliament’s discussion is Airbus rented by Armenia from France. One Airbus or Boing will be rented by the end of the year. There are doubts that the authorities are doing everything to destroy our aviation.

The deputies who participate in the last session on the state budget project aren’t satisfied with the discussions. The deputies themselves demand the government to present development plans. On this day in 2000, Professor Vladimir Grigoryan’s book on the history of the Karabakh movement is discussed at the “Armat” club, where former government representatives gather.

On this day, the cheated depositors of Armenian Bank appeal to the Central Bank President Tigran Sargsyan. They turn to the General Prosecutor, as well, he doesn’t want to deal with this case. Besides, the deceit limitation has expired, people have been judged for it. Tigran Sargsyan, however, decides to listen to these people.

On April 24, 2001, Kocharyan participates in the next government session. Everything is great. According to the president, it is ridiculous to talk about Prime Minister’s resignation with such results. In these days of 2001, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry publishes three versions of the negotiations on Artsakh issue. On February 24, in 2001, Robert Kocharyan also speaks about the trial of October 27, 2001.

On this day in 2010, General Prosecutor Aghvan Hovsepyan confesses that 10 murders on March 1 can’t be revealed. On the same day, the police enter to the attorney Ara Zohrabyan’s office to seize his computer. On this day in 2011, the Armenian National Congress (the ANC) demands that police must release 10 of their arrested activists. Police respond to the ANC’s request by taking the detainees to narcotic dispensaries. However, at midnight everyone is released.