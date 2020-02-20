Top 10 athletes will be rewarded with 5 million AMD each (video) (video)
The Government proposes to redistribute the State Budget of the year 2020,to make amendments in "the RA Government resolution N 1919 of December 26, 2019, and to allocate money to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.
It is proposed to allocate 50 million AMD to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport to award the top 10 athletes of the year.
“Mr. Prime Minister, the competition was held last year, and there were no incentives for the winners of this competition before. As a result of the joint discussion, it was decided to encourage the top 10 athletes with 5 million AMD each , "said the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan.
In this way, according to the minister, the state pays great attention to the sporting results.
It should be noted that, "The Top 10 Armenian Athletes of the Year " competition was held on December 25, 2019, and as a result of which 10 best athletes were selected. They are wrestler Arthur Alexanyan, weightlifter Ruben Alexanyan, gymnast Arthur Avetisyan, boxer Hovhannes Bachkov, wrestler Slavik Gasparyan, samboist Tigran Kirakosyan, freestyle wrestler Arsen Harutyunyan, weightlifter Simon Martirtosyan, weightlifter Gor Minasyan and weightlifter Hakob Mkrtchyan.
It should also be noted that on February 21 at the residence of the President of the Republic of Armenia will be held awards ceremony for 10 best athletes.
The project was adopted unanimously.