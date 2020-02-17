A A
Levon Aghasyan won silver at Balkan Athletics
The Armenian national team has won only one medal this year at the Balkan Athletics Winter Championship in Istanbul.
In the men’s triple jump Levon Aghasyan took the 2nd place with a result of 16.44 meters and won the silver medal. In the women’s triple jump, Yana Abrahamyan showed the fourth result with 13.06 meters.
Armenian-American Alex Donigian, who played for the first time in the Armenian national team, took the 6th place with a result of 6.81 seconds in 60 miters. The following day our 26-year-old runner-up took the 3rd place with the score pf 6.72 at the Istanbul Athletics winter championship held in the same gym.
By the way, the President of the Armenian Athletics Federation Robert Emmiyan handed the medals to the winners.