Yerevan Mayor clarifies what they discussed with Armenian PM (video) (video)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the members of the "My Step" faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders. The meeting was held in the building of Yerevan Municipality.
Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan welcomed the Prime Minister near the municipality building.
Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan also participated in the meeting.
In a briefing with reporters at the end of the meeting, the mayor informed that the coordination of the work of the municipality and the government on various issues was discussed.
Marutyan added that they had not spoken about the issues where the Prime Minister sees problems.
Video: Factor.am