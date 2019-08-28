Ուզում ենք իմանանք, ինչի համար հրկիզեցին «Ձյունիկ»սառնարանը.գործարար (video)

-
Ministry to make decision on Amulsar by September 4
Rustam Badasyan rules out that Istanbul Convention allows homosexuals to marry
Trade turnover increases by 8.9 percent
Snow in Georgia in August
3D video by Lydian Armenia on mitigation and additional measures taken in Amulsar Mine
600 new trash cans arrived in Yerevan - Spokesperson of Mayor of ArmeniaGoogle Ad
Armenian Defense Minister receives outgoing Ambassador of Iran
Nikol Pashinyan congratulates on anniversary of adoption of Independence Declaration
The root of all our problems is in Karabakh - Aram Manukyan
No participation expected. 5-day weather forecast
Earthquake hits Artsakh
Students of YSU demand to cancel Ruben Hayrapetyan's decision to leave his post
Armen Sarkissian appoints his new protocol chief
Wall of bathroom collapses and damages car
Nikol Pashinyan discuss possibilities for cooperation with RyanAir airline
Earthquake hits Shirak