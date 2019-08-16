Employees of Nor Nork market appear outside (video)

Employees of the Nor Nork market trade had to trade in the outside today. They say that the directorate has cut off the electricity and banned them from continuing to trade inside the market, as it is the area of the Mega Mall parking lot, which is already ready for operation, and they can no longer trade there.

Nor Nork Market Director Marat Apyan told A1+ that the employees were aware that they had been given a temporary area, and that they had agreed.

More information is available in the video.