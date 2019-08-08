Karen Demirchyan's statue to be placed in front of sport and concert complex (video)

RA Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan presented today a draft law for the installation of Karen Demirchyan's statue in front of K. Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

Introducing the project, the minister noted that 3 million 281 thousand drams will be required for this project.

"The issue has been discussed with the family and they have proposed to place the statue there," the minister said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said there had been a decision to install Demirchyan's statue long ago. and when he asked about the deadlines, Suren Papikyan did not specify when the monument would be placed.

The decision was confirmed.