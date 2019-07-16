Irrigation water cracked. Residents of Kaghtsrashen community protesting in front of government (video)

Residents of Kaghtsrashen community of Ararat region staged a protest in front of the government. They say that it is already four days that the irrigation water is cracked which directly harms the harvest.

According to Khachik Sahakyan, a resident of the community, workers do not want to clean the water, as they say they do not get enough money for that.

Residents say that 170 liters of water should go out in just one second, but only 70 liters water comes out.