Ruben Vardanyan is arrested and detained by the Azerbaijani authorities at the border (video)
Ruben Vardanyan's wife, Veronika Zonabend, made a statement:
"My husband, Ruben Vardanyan, the philanthropist, businessman, and former Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was arrested and detained by the Azerbaijani authorities at the border this morning as he tried to leave with thousands of Armenians.
Ruben has stood with the Artsakh people during the 10-month blockade and has suffered with them in their struggle for survival.
I ask for your prayers and support for my husband's safe release".