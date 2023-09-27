Ruben Vardanyan is arrested and detained by the Azerbaijani authorities at the border (video)

Ruben Vardanyan is arrested and detained by the Azerbaijani authorities at the border

Financial support in the amount of 123 million drams from Karen Vardanyan to the families having many children, evicted as a result of the 44-day war.

Samantha Power arrives in Armenia

UCOM’S DIRECTOR GENERAL RALPH YIRIKIAN DELIVERED A SPECIAL LECTURE AT “LEADERSHIP SCHOOL”

The Office of the Human Rights Defender continues to collect the evidences of the civilian structure

Eliminating Armenian hatred necessitates more than mere verbal statements․ Anahit Manasyan

Karabakh side appeals to the Azerbaijani side

Statement by Gegham Stepanyan, Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh

Statement by the High Representative on the military escalation

MFA statement on Azerbaijan's aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh

Yerevan Elections: A well administered ballot but a historically low turnout

Opinion poll shows rising trust for the European Union in Armenia

Statement by the spokesperson of Charles Michel, President of the European Council, regarding Armenia and Azerbaijan

The reduced UCOM roaming rate for several countries will remain at 9 AMD/MB

UCOM KEEPS ON UPGRADING THE MOBILE NETWORK

Fast Bank has received Visa International membership license

UCOM'S UHOME MOBILE INTERNET NOW COMES WITH LEVEL UP VOICE SERVICE INCLUSIONS

First in Armenia: Ameriabank’s Mortgage Portfolio Goes Past AMD 200B

S&P Upgrades Ameriabank to 'BB-', Outlook Stable

Arayik Harutyunyan welcomed the French delegation accompanying the convoy of humanitarian goods sent to Artsakh

3 EDUCATIONAL CENTERS IN GORIS ALREADY BENEFIT FROM UCOM'S HIGH-SPEED INTERNET

UCOM OFFERS BUYING XIAOMI REDMI 12 AT JUST 1500 AMD/MONTH AND GETTING WIRELESS EARBUDS

UDAYS discounts are available in the UCOM online shop

A person died from starvation in Artsakh: ALARM to my international colleagues

Ameriabank Wins in 3 Nominations of Global Finance World’s Best Digital Bank Awards 2023

UCOM DISCONTINUES THE USE OF STAMPS

Some of the equipment required for the modernization of the UCOM mobile network has already arrived in Armenia

Statement on the Abduction of a Citizen of the Republic of Artsakh by Representatives of Azerbaijan Illegally Stationed in the Lachin Corridor

The President of Artsakh asked the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court for an expert opinion on whether the blockade is genocide