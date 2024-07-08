A A
Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Armenia
USAID/Armenia Mission is announcing Administrator Power’s upcoming trip to Armenia. USAID Administrator Samantha Power will be in Armenia from July 8th to July 11 to affirm the United States’ deepening partnership with Armenia, highlight USAID’s support for the Government of Armenia’s reform agenda, and advance efforts to enhance Armenia’s resilience.
During her visit, the Administrator will meet with senior Armenian government officials, business leaders, youth and media representatives to underscore USAID’s commitment to strengthening Armenia’s democratic institutions and leveraging its economic potential to the benefit of all Armenians.
She will also meet with displaced persons to reinforce U.S. support to the Government of Armenia in addressing humanitarian, including psychosocial support, and longer-term assistance to help displaced persons rebuild their lives.