Supporters of Robert Kocharyan staging protest in Republic Square (video)

The supporters of Robert Kocharyan currently stage a protest. They are now in Republic Square, the police do not allow them to move to the government building.

According to protestant Narek Mutafyan, they use every opportunity to show that there is a political prisoner in Armenia. To the question whether this action is related to the arrival of the Council of Europe Chairman Donald Tusk, he gave a positive answer. Seeing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and CoE Chairman Tusk's delegation on the sidewalk, the demonstrators began shouting: "Nikol deceiver", "Robert Kocharyan is a political prisoner." The demonstrators were blocked by police, as police was not informed about the protest in advance.