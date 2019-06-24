sd
Two actions in front of Constitutional Court at same time (video)
Today, two groups of citizens protested near the Constitutional Court. Members of "Adekvad" group and supporters of Robert Kocharian were in one group; citizens against Kocharyan were in the other group. Since these two groups regularly argued with each other, the police had separated them once again and had a wall in front of two groups to avoid clashes.
However, the group of Kocharyan's supporters regularly made insulting statements not only to the protest participants, but also to RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his supporters and the Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan. And the citizens against Kocharyan responded in a similar manner to their offenders. After some time at the Constitutional Court, Kocharyan;s supporters marched to the National Assembly while "remembering" Larisa Minasyan, the head of the "Open Society Foundations-Armenia office."