More than half of the population of Sarnaghbyur village does not have drinking water
More than half of the population of Sarnaghbyur village of the Ani community of Shirak province does not have drinking water. The problem is not new.
In 2016, the Government decided to fund all the water pipelines completely. The program was approved and the money was provided. The winning construction organization carried out construction work in the village for about a year. But the result was not satisfactory. The hopes and expectations of the villagers were not fullfilled.
