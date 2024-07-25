Ameriabank Receives 3 Awards for Excellence by Euromoney: the Best Bank, the Best Digital Bank, and the Best Bank for SMEs in Armenia for 2024

Euromoney, a leading international financial publication, has named Ameriabank the Best Bank of Armenia in its Awards for Excellence 2024 ceremony in London. This marks the 10th time that Ameriabank has received this prestigious honor since 2011. In addition to the main Award, Ameriabank also received Awards for Excellence as the Best Digital Bank and the Best Bank for SMEs for 2024. These annual awards recognize the performance of banks, digital banking solutions, strategic initiatives, and other achievements across the financial industry from over 100 countries.

The publication highlights Ameriabank’s continued strength and solid growth across its core banking businesses throughout 2023, that have secured a record AMD 46 billion ($119 million) in net profit and retained its position of the leading lender in Armenia for the 10th year in a row with around 20% of market share in loans.

In recognition of the Best Digital Bank in Armenia, the jury highlighted Ameriabank's enhancement of digital channels and solutions, including a fully automated onboarding process for new customers, the impressive growth of MyAmeria App MAUs and the volume of transactions, MyInvest online investment platform. Euromoney editors note that for the reporting period Ameriabank's digital channels have seen substantial growth with 98% of transactions conducted outside the branch network.

For the Best Bank for SMEs in Armenia award, the jury emphasized Ameriabank’s continued strength in financing small and mid-sized enterprises. The bank’s total SME loan portfolio surged to AMD 224 billion ($577 million), marking a 33.4% increase YoY. The online business platform along with innovative mortgage and car ecosystems have introduced an advanced scoring system and a complete end-to-end digital experience for customers, resulting in significant growth and a robust loan portfolio in each of these areas.

“We are honored to receive awards, which recognize our efforts and the results we've achieved, as acknowledged by the esteemed jury of Euromoney. Enhancing digital solutions as well as supporting small and mid-size businesses are among our key priorities, and we have consistently invested and grown in these areas. We attribute these recognitions to our customers and partners, whose trust in us and belief in our ability to deliver best-in-class financial services in Armenia drive our success,” Artak Hanesyan, CEO at Ameriabank, commented.

Ameriabank CJSC

Ameriabank is a leading financial and technology company in Armenia, a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. In the course of digital transformation, it has launched a number of innovative solutions and platforms going beyond banking-only needs of its diverse customer base, thus creating a dynamically evolving financial technology space.

Ameria was the first in Armenia to create ecosystems for both businesses and individuals, which give one-window access to a range of banking and non-banking services, among them - Estate.ameriabank.am, Automarket.ameriabank.am, Business.ameriabank.am.

As a truly customer-centric company, Ameria aims to be a trusted and secure financial technology space with seamless solutions to improve the quality of life.