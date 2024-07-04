Ucom’s General Director Participated in The Silicon Mountains Shirak Technology Forum

Ralph Yirikian, the General Director of Ucom, took part at the Silicon Mountains Shirak technology forum dedicated to digital opportunities. Ucom is a technological partner of the forum.

The purpose of the summit is to identify the level of digitization of regions in the age of digital transformation, to integrate regions into digital transformation, to digitize various branches of the regional economy, to promote the use of digital tools, and to foster cooperation between the public and private sectors.

Thanks to the regional Silicon Mountains, young people from the regions had the opportunity to learn about innovations, start-up companies, and meet and interact with speakers. Mr. Ralph Yirikian spoke at the forum and presented his vision on the topic "Human or Digital: What Comes First?".

"Digital technologies are necessary in every area today. There is no field that would not benefit from digitization. However, it should be taken into account that digital technologies, no matter how effective they are, are tools for people, and people should be able to use them appropriately. Therefore, it is very important that the people involved understand the role and importance of this tool and use digital opportunities competently," said General Director of Ucom Ralph Yirikian.

"Why is Silicon Mountains coming to regions? Proportional development of regions is one of the directions of our new strategy. We want to strengthen the regional companies and bring them to a new level, show the possibilities of the regions, implement there the best educational programs in STEM that we have developed with our members. We aim to turn regional Silicon Mountains into a platform where experts from various, local and international companies will share their experience and knowledge, introduce a new business culture for the benefit of regions’ development," said Eduard Musayelyan, Executive Director of UEICT.

During the event participants discussed several topics including startups in the regions, human capital and investments in the regions. Also, there was an expo organized, in which organizations offering and applying digital solutions participated.

The event was organized by the Union of Employers of Information and Communication Technology (UEICT).