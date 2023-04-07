Memorandum of Cooperation between Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine and Kapan Municipality was Signed

A A
Memorandum of Cooperation between Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine and Kapan Municipality was SignedSupport A1+!
On April 6, a memorandum of cooperation was signed for the first time between the Kapan Municipality and "Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine" CJSC (ZCMC). The document is a 5-year commitment, where the action plan is outlined according to the years. The parties will cooperate in economic, social, urban development, educational, cultural, sports and other fields.
The Memorandum was signed by Roman Khudoli, General Director of "ZCMC" CJSC, and Gevorg Parsyan, Head of Kapan community. Roman Khudoli, General Director of "ZCMC" CJSC, and Gevorg Parsyan, Mayor of Kapan, emphasized the importance of the document, considering it the beginning of a higher level of cooperation between the community and the company on the socio-economic development of the community.
After the signing ceremony of the Memorandum, Roman Khudoli, General Director of ZCMC, stated:
"The signing of the Memorandum is a manifestation of the right relationship between business and the community. We do not do charity, but we work together, each of us doing our part. We are commited to having positive social footprint in the communities where we operate. Until now, we have always supported the socio-economic development of the community. Our support will only increase, while becoming more coordinated."
Kapan community leader Gevorg Parsyan expressed confidence that this reality will be recorded in the history of cooperation.
"I hope that with this we will lay the foundation for a higher level of cooperation. We highly appreciate the level of corporate social responsibility of ZCMC and the manifestation of goodwill of the company in that framework."
The first Deputy Director of the company Vardan Jhanyan, Deputy Director Artur Nikoghosyan, Director of Sustainability Armen Stepanyan were also present at the event.