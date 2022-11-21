UCOM OFFERS BUYING A PRO QUALITY SMARTPHONE AT 3800 AMD/MONTH AND GET HIGH QUALITY WIRELESS EARBUDS

UCOM OFFERS BUYING A PRO QUALITY SMARTPHONE AT 3800 AMD/MONTH AND GET HIGH QUALITY WIRELESS EARBUDSSupport A1+!
Ahead of the New Year, until January 31, 2023 Ucom offers buying a powerful Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphone on unheard terms: at just 3800 AMD per month, while getting super high-quality Xiaomi Buds 3 Lite wireless earbuds.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro features great 108 MP flagship main camera, a high-quality AMOLED 120 Hz display gives a refresh rate. The smartphone is a powerhouse combo with fast charging possibility. The 67W charger provides 100% charging of the 5000 mAh battery in just 43 minutes, and 50% in incredible 15 minutes. It should be noted that the power, camera, screen quality and overall performance of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro correspond to PRO class smartphones, but the price is 4 times lower than similar high-end options. This is exactly the offer that will not force subscribers to make any price vs quality compromise.
«Ahead of the New Year I want to thank all Ucom subscribers, both existing and 250,000 new ones who joined us this year, for choosing the fastest fixed and mobile networks of Armenia. On this occasion, the company designed many offers, both for roaming travelers, and for those looking for smart home accessories or smart TV-sets, or even those who wished for a new smartphone. You will find many gadgets at mega discounts. Every subscriber will find what one needs for the best experience in Armenia's fastest network», said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.
Let us add, that within the framework of the special offer, the smartphone can be purchased both in cash at just 136 900 AMD and on credit by paying 0% prepayment, 0% service fee and 0% annual interest rate during the first 12 months, as a result of which the buyer will save 16,000 AMD.