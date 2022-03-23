UCOM Provided technical assistance to Shengavit administrative district
Ucom has provided technical assistance to the staff of Shengavit administrative district of Yerevan, thanks to which the relevant department of the administrative district will be able to detect environmental issues more quickly with the surveillance cameras installed at 20 addresses. This, in turn, will allow to respond faster to problems and prevent possible violations.
“Today, it is difficult to imagine any field where telecommunication infrastructures are not a basis for innovative solutions, and for setting new benchmarks in the quality of work. With the active support of operators, we can plan and design smart cities, by engaging specialists from many fields”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.
“We are glad that Ucom expressed readiness to act as a technical supporter of our initiative. We are full of hope that as a result of this cooperation, a number of urgent problems of our administrative district will be solved more substantially”, noted Razmik Mkrtchyan, the head of Shengavit administrative district.
Let us add, that during current year the staff of Shengavit administrative district plans to increase the number of existing cameras.