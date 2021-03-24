Emin Yeritsyan was elected vice-president of the Congress of Council of Europe

On the occasion of the 40th Session, the Chamber of Local Authorities and the Chamber of regions elected vice-presidents. Emin Yeritsyan (Armenia, EPP/CCE), Councillor of the Community of Parakar and president of the Armenian delegation to the Congress, was elected vice-president of the Chamber of Local Authorities.

It should be noted that Emin Yeritsyan is one of the current vice-presidents of the CoE Congress, he has been elected to that position several times before.