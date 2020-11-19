Are there any demands for a change of government? - survey in city (video)

After the signing of the well-known statement between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the approval of the ceasefire, the demand for the resignation of the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan became more acute in our country.

Opposition representatives hold rallies almost every day demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation.

"A1+" walked through the streets of the capital to find out whether there is a public demand for a change of government.

Some of the surveyed citizens are sure that in order not to deepen the division in the society, also due to other circumstances, the government in the country should be changed today.

"Based on today's general picture, the government should change, the fact that the nation is already divided is enough, and not counting the war situation and the end result," says one of the citizens.

Another citizen insists that there should be no change of government in this situation ․ "The people have elected, and the people will decide whether to the government should be changed or not. We don't know who these shouters are."

One of the citizens expresses conviction that our country needs a completely new force from abroad at this moment. As for the Russian factor, some of the surveyed citizens are convinced that without Russia we can not defend our existence, another part claims that Russia is guided by its own interests ․ "Only Russia emerged victorious from this situation," said one of the respondents.