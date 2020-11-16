President Sarkissian receives group of MPs from My Step block (video)

-
President Sarkissian receives group of MPs from My Step block
Stepanakert starts "breathing"LIVE
Participants of rally moving to General Prosecutor's Office
Taguhi Tovmasyan leaves My Step faction
I am waiting for you in Yerevan to finally solve the problems of those who sigh under the walls - Nikol Pashinyan
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia on the act of vandalism of the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi
Artak Beglaryan received Caroline Cox and Arman Tatoyan
Number of victims of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh reached 4 thousand, more than 8 thousand people were wounded - Vladimir Putin
Democrats write letter to Biden to reconsider policy on Nagorno-Karabakh after getting US presidency
17 parties announce day of silence and mourning
Sergey Lavrov holds phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs holds telephone conversation with Joseph Borel
Artur Vanetsyan released
Artsrun Hovhannisyan announces about his resignation
Houses in Karvachar burned down before being handed over to Turks
Good news about Dadivank - video
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh to be rotated at least twice year
Clash between police and protesters in Freedom Square - video
Artsakh National Assembly deputy reads Vitaly Balasanyan's message
President Sarkissian meets with Republic party chairman Aram Sargsyan
Opposition Bright Armenia faction initiates petition on convening emergency session of Parliament
Serzh Sargsyan summoned by National Security Service
Journalist organizations about attack on Azatutyun Radio
New video from WarGonzo
Iranian President expresses satisfaction over declaration of ending war in Nagorno Karabakh
Identities of people who committed violations in NA clarified, some of them arrested
I congratulate our friends Armenia and Azerbaijan for ending a tragic war - Georgian President
Kremlin denies reports on deployment of Turkish troops in KarabakhLIVE
Conversation with a citizen. My fault - Prime Minister
Statement by the RA High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan