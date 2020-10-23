A resident of the village of Mets Masrik of the Gegharkunik region of Armenia died

Putin speaks about war in NKR and Erdogan - video

I am against the idea of creating an operative headquarters - Gagik Tsarukyan leaves NSS

I will reach Yerevan by bicycle from Meghri to Nakhichevan - resident of Meghri

Gagik Tsarukyan released on AMD 100,000,000 bail

PCR sampling for COVID-19 at the airport

Aliyev not ruling out meeting with Pashinyan in Moscow

Russian State Duma notes possibility of Russian airborne operation in Nagorno-Karabakh region

«50 PLUS»: The initiative launched in numerous communities in the Diaspora gives new impetus to the Global Armenian Mobilization of Resources

Doctor performing his professional duty on battlefield dies

Every time I return from the front line with new and renewed strength - Artsakh President

Defense of homeland on front line - video

You are awaited in the frontline more than ever - President of Artsakh

The best birthday present - Kim Kardashian on announcement of the Library of Congress

Press conference of Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Bayburdyan

Groups of Human Rights Defender visit people from Artsakh

Destruction of hostile military infrastructure - video

2306 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia

People ready to transfer proceeds from sale of harvest to army

New South Wales Legislative Assembly officially recognizes independence of Republic of Artsakh

Our minds are on the battlefield - Resident of Neghots

Community volunteer detachments are formed - Tavush regional governor

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to pay working visit to United States of America

Today, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan issued a manipulative statement․ Statement of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia

Starting early this morning, hostilities continued in all sectors of the front, including the center

Diaspora Armenian and foreign doctors join work of saving lives

Time will come when we will all go, but now we need keep the back strong - video

Fighting continues in the southern direction - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

The situation with corpses on the battlefield is getting out of control - Ministry of Environment