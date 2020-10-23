Open news feed Close news feed
A resident of the village of Mets Masrik of the Gegharkunik region of Armenia died

В ереванской больнице им. Микаеляна
скончался житель села Мец Масрик Гегаркуникской области Армении Роберт Егиазарян,1968 года рождения, получивший тяжелое ранение 1-ого октября сего года в результате артиллерийского обстрела азербайджанской стороны.
 
A resident of the village of Mets Masrik of the Gegharkunik region of Armenia, Robert Yeghiazaryan, born in 1968, seriously wounded as a result of shelling from the Azerbaijani side on October 1 this year died in Yerevan, in the hospital named after Mikayelyan,

