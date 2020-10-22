A A
I will reach Yerevan by bicycle from Meghri to Nakhichevan - resident of Meghri (video)
Shahane Khachikyan and her family guard St. Hovhannes Mkrtich Church in Meghri. Her ancestors financed the restoration of the church centuries ago.
Shahane graduated from the Yerevan State Conservatory after Komitas, but returned to Meghri. She lives next to a church in a house built by her ancestors several centuries ago. Shahane hopes that we will win the Artsakh war, and that we will finally have such a victory that she will be able to reach to her dream of reaching Yerevan by bicycle through Nakhichevan.