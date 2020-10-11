A A
Demonstration and car protest rally by Armenian community in New York City (video)
The Armenian community in New York City organized a demonstration and a car protest rally demanding the recognition of Artsakh's independence.
The protesters were waving the flags of Armenia and Artsakh out of the cars, and chanting: "We will win", "Artsakh is Armenia" and "Fight will the end."
During the rally, the participants were also demanding to condemn Turkey's actions, noting that the country is a terrorist and wants to continue the Armenian Genocide. In the end, the protesters closed the Brooklyn Bridge, demanding that the media cover their action.