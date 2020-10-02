A A
We had 54 victims - Deputy Commander of Defense Army (video)
Deputy Commander of the Defense Army, Colonel Artur Sargsyan said during the briefing that the tension had eased a bit during the night, but the shelling continued. He noted that the enemy again targeted the civilian population of the cities of Martuni, Martakert, Hadrut.
"Yesterday the enemy lost 39 armored vehicles, 4 Sukhoi Su-25s, 3 helicopters, 17 UAVs and about 830 soldiers. An artillery division was also destroyed. Unfortunately, 54 fighters of the Defense Army sacrificed their lives in the battles for the defense of the homeland. The number of injured is being determined," he said.