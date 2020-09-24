Armenia successfully passes test
The "Reference Laboratory Center" branch of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia participated in the external quality assessment program organized by the World Health Organization for the detection of SARS-Cov-2. There were 185 countries participating with 255 laboratories.
The same unified collection of 5 blind specimens presented by the WHO was examined in all countries. As a result, the reference by the "Reference Laboratory Center" branch ensured 100% accuracy of the results.
In the summary report of the World Health Organization, Armenia was ranked among the countries that successfully passed the test. The latter is a great success for Armenia, testifies to the highly professional training of the specialists of the "Reference Laboratory Center" branch.