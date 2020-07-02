A A
International Wrestling Federation to hold world championship this year
The International Wrestling Federation has decided to hold a world championship. The official website of the federation informs about this.
Such a tournament is not usually planned during the Olympics, but as the 2020 Tokyo Games have been postponed for a year, the World Wrestling Federation has decided to host the World Cup in December so that wrestlers will be ready before the start of the spring 2021 rankings.
The championship is planned to be held in the Serbian capital Belgrade, where the European Championships 2012-2017 took place. The final schedule of the tournament will be announced later.