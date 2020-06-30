More than 40,000 Armenian citizens have returned to Armenia - Commandant
State of Emergency Commandant and Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan writes on his Facebook page:
"Since March 15, about 8,000 Armenian citizens, who could not return to their homeland due to the situation with the coronavirus, have been transferred to Armenia from different countries of the world. At the same time, the transfer of 2200 with the support of various benefactors, as well as the negotiations, was organized free of charge. The geography of transportation is very wide: from the United States to Turkey, from India to Russia.
In general, more than 40,000 Armenian citizens have returned to Armenia as a result of flights based on permits issued by the Commandant's Office.
In four special flights organized by the Commandant's Office, consignments of medical supplies and equipment for the fight against the new type of coronavirus were transferred from China to Armenia, including artificial lung ventilation devices, oxygen supply stations and concentrators, coronavirus diagnostic tests, medical tests."